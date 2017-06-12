Gold Lower For Fourth Session

Gold futures continued to inch lower Monday, with traders moving to the sidelines ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve rate hike.

Policy makers are all but certain to raise interest rates by a quarter percent despite sluggish jobs growth and subdued inflation, as the economy will have improved enough to remove some accommodation.

This would be the third Fed interest rate hike in seven months, but the Fed has yet to unwind its massive balance sheet.

After a slow start to the week, the economic calendar unfolds with feature reports on May inflation, retail sales, housing starts and industrial production.

Gold failed to rally despite limited risk appetite. U.S. stocks tumbled, tech shares taking the brunt of the blow.

August gold fell $2.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,268.90 an ounce. September palladium added $8.05, or 0.9%, to end at $864.25, the highest in sixteen years.

