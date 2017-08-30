Gold Pauses After Stunning Rally

Gold futures were lower Wednesday morning as U.S. stock futures pointed to a calm session on Wall Street.

Gold was down $3.50 at $1315 an ounce, easing from an 11-month high from the previous session. Prices have soared over the past week due to a weak dollar and geopolitical tensions.

In a key prelude to Friday’s official jobs report, the ADP Employment Report for August will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 185,000, slightly up from 178,000 in the previous month.

The second estimate for second-quarter GDP is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 2.8 percent, up from prior real GDP of 2.6 percent.

