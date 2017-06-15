Gold Plunges To 3-Week Low On Fed Outlook

Gold futures plunged Thursday in the aftermath of yesterday’s Federal Reserve announcement.

The Fed raised interest rates, as expected, but offered a surprisingly hawkish outlook on further rate hike and detailed its plan to gradually shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

That’s despite a series of disappointing economic data, including downbeat reading on the labor market, retail sales and inflation.

The dollar strengthened on the Fed statement, driving gold sharply lower.

August gold fell $21.30, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,254.60/oz, the lowest in three weeks. Prices have slipped from near $1300 over the past seven sessions.

The Bank of England decided to leave the record low interest rate unchanged, in a split vote, as more policymakers sought a rate hike.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-3 to hold the interest rate at a record low of 0.25 percent but unanimously voted to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

