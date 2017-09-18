Gold, Silver In Retreat As Stocks Climb

Gold futures were lower Monday morning in thin trade on a day bereft of first-tier economic data.

Stocks were set for another strong open, denting gold’s safe haven appeal. Gold prices were down 1.8% last week, having touched a yearly peak earlier in September.

Dec. gold was down $7 at $1317 an ounce this morning. Silver dropped 20 cents to $17.51.

On the economic front, the Housing Market Index for September will be released at 10.000 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 65, compared to 68 in the previous month.

