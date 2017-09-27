Gold Slides As Yellen Preps Rate Hike

Gold futures tumbled Wednesday as traders assessed hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

“We should be wary of moving too gradually,” Yellen said in a speech to the National Association for Business Economics meeting in Cleveland.

“Given that monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation with a substantial lag, it would be imprudent to keep monetary policy on hold until inflation is back to 2%,” she said.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department’s Durable Goods Orders for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for growth of 1.5 percent

The National Association of Realtors’ Pending Home Sales Index for August will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.2 percent, narrower than 0.8 percent in the prior month.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will be delivering a welcoming remarks at Tribal Community Perspectives on Higher Education in Minneapolis at 9.15 am ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will discuss the U.S. economy and monetary policy at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, with audience and media Q&A at 1.30 pm ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com