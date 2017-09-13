Gold Steady After Mixed PPI Report

Gold futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning, trimming weekly losses as traders weighed U.S. wholesale inflation data.

PPI advanced 2.4% in past 12 months, up from 1.9%. However, core prices stripping out oil and food remained at 1.9% inflation.

December gold was up 0.4% at $1338 an ounce, as the dollar weakened on the economic data.

Gold’s safe haven appeal was lifted by slumping equities following Apple’s lackluster product launches yesterday.

