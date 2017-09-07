Greece Jobless Rate Drops In June

Greece’s unemployment rate declined for the sixth straight month in June, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.

The jobless rate dropped to 21.2 percent in June from revised 21.5 percent in May. In the corresponding period of 2016, the rate was 23.5 percent.

The number of unemployed totaled 1.02 million in June. The number of unemployed decreased by 115,943 from June 2016 and by 13,867 compared with May.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, decreased in June but remained at an elevated level. The rate came in at 43.3 percent versus 46.5 percent in previous year.

