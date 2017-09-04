Hong Kong Business PMI Falls To Contraction – Nikkei

The private sector in Hong Kong turned to contraction in August, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 49.7.

That’s down from 51.3 in July, and it falls beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were renewed falls in new orders, output and employment.

Export orders to China slowed, although the future output index was at its highest level in more than two years.

