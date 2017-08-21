Hong Kong Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

Hong Kong will on Tuesday release July figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation was up 1.9 percent on year in June.

The central bank on Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.

Japan will see July numbers for supermarket sales; in June, sales were down 1.2 percent on year.

