Iceland Inflation Eases To 14-Month Low

Iceland’s consumer inflation eased for the second straight month in September to the lowest level in fourteen months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year September, slower than August’s 1.7 percent increase.

Moreover, the latest inflation was the weakest since August 2016, when prices had risen 0.9 percent.

The consumer price index less housing cost fell 3.1 percent annually in September and by 0.2 percent from the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from August, when it rose by 0.2 percent.

