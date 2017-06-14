IMF Lifts China's Growth Outlook

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised China’s growth projections but called for deep reforms.

The lender projected China to expand 6.7 percent in 2017, up from the previous forecast of 6.6 percent. The growth is forecast to average 6.4 percent during 2018-20.

The economy had expanded 6.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017, the fastest since the third quarter of 2015. The government targets slightly slower growth of about 6.5 percent this year.

The IMF said China should speed up reforms to transition its economy to more sustainable growth.

