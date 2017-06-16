IMF's Lagarde Prefers Predictable Brexit Than Crash Situation: CNBC

A predictable exit from the European Union would be the better for the U.K. economy and people than a “crash situation” that will be full of uncertain outcomes, the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Friday.

In an interview to CNBC in Luxembourg, Lagarde said the big difference between a soft and hard Brexit is that between unpredictability and uncertainty.

“Clearly, what is more predictable, more certain, can be calibrated, can be anticipated, can be transitioned into, is going to be more reliable and safer for the people and the economy,” she told CNBC.

Lagarde said the IMF needed more clarity regarding the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU to really forecast what the event’s outcome will be on the country’s economic outlook.

The UK and the EU are set to begin Brexit negotiations next week and the latest inconclusive election in the UK has added to the already high uncertainty surrounding the event.

In April, the IMF raised the UK growth projection for this year to 2 percent from 1.1 percent, while it trimmed the prediction for next year to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent.

