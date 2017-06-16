Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / IMF's Lagarde Prefers Predictable Brexit Than Crash Situation: CNBC

IMF's Lagarde Prefers Predictable Brexit Than Crash Situation: CNBC

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

A predictable exit from the European Union would be the better for the U.K. economy and people than a “crash situation” that will be full of uncertain outcomes, the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Friday.

In an interview to CNBC in Luxembourg, Lagarde said the big difference between a soft and hard Brexit is that between unpredictability and uncertainty.

“Clearly, what is more predictable, more certain, can be calibrated, can be anticipated, can be transitioned into, is going to be more reliable and safer for the people and the economy,” she told CNBC.

Lagarde said the IMF needed more clarity regarding the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU to really forecast what the event’s outcome will be on the country’s economic outlook.

The UK and the EU are set to begin Brexit negotiations next week and the latest inconclusive election in the UK has added to the already high uncertainty surrounding the event.

In April, the IMF raised the UK growth projection for this year to 2 percent from 1.1 percent, while it trimmed the prediction for next year to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.