India Apr Industrial Production Growth Tops Expectations

India’s industrial production grew more-than-expected in April, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.

The industrial production index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year after a revised 3.8 percent in March. Economists had forecast 2.7 percent growth.

Manufacturing output grew 2.6 percent and mining production increased 4.2 percent. Electricity output rose 5.4 percent.

“We wouldn’t put too much weight on this – the data are volatile and the new series appears to have less of a correlation with soft survey data such as the manufacturing PMI than the old series did,” Capital Economics economist Shilan Shah said.

In May, the government released a new series for the industrial production index. Consequently, the base year for both indexes were changed to 2011-12 from 2004-05.

The latest purchasing managers’ survey showed that factory activity growth slowed to a three-month low in May amid weaker gains in both new orders and output. Export demand also eased.

