India Cenbank: Allots 90.75 Bln Rupees at 28-Day Variable Rate Reverse Repo Auction; Gets Bids Worth 90.75 Bln Rupees

INDIA CENBANK: ALLOTS 90.75 BLN RUPEES AT 28-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 90.75 BLN RUPEESThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com