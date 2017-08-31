India GDP Growth Unexpectedly Slows Sharply In June Quarter

India’s economic growth eased sharply in the three months to June, defying economists’ expectations for an improvement, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product grew 5.7 percent year-on-year in the June quarter.

Economists had expected the growth rate to improve to 6.5 percent from 6.1 percent logged in the first quarter.

