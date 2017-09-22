Ireland Factory Gate Prices Fall For Third Month

Ireland’s factory gate prices declined for the third straight month in August, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.

The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, fell 2.4 percent year-over-year in August, which was worse than the 1.1 percent decrease in July.

The annual price index for basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations decreased 7.0 percent and those of other manufacturing including medical and dental instruments and supplies slid by 6.0 percent.

At the same time, the price index for mining and quarrying registered a growth of 4.1 percent. Prices of energy products rose notably by 6.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, output prices dropped at a steady rate of 1.1 percent in August, marking its fifth successive decline in row.

