Ireland Prices Rise For First Time In 3 Months

Ireland’s consumer prices climbed for the first time in three months during August, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year following a 0.2 percent drop in July and a 0.4 percent slump in June. Compared to the previous month, prices increased 0.4 percent after remaining flat in July.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also climbed 0.4 percent year-on-year after a 0.2 percent fall in July and a 0.6 percent decline in June. On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.4 percent following 0.1 percent increase.

