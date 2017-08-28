Ireland Retail Sales Spike In July

Ireland’s retail sales rebounded sharply in July from a month earlier, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.

The volume of retail sales grew 11.9 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 4.3 percent decrease in June.

The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were motor trades by 7.0 percent, followed by clothing, footwear and textiles by 3.2 percent.

Excluding motor trade, retail sales decreased 0.2 percent over the month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 2.1 percent in July from 4.4 percent in the preceding month.

