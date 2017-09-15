Ireland Trade Surplus Rises In July

Ireland’s foreign trade surplus increased in July, as exports fell much slower than imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 4.21 billion in July from EUR 3.25 billion in June.

In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 3.02 billion.

Exports dropped 4.0 percent month-over-month in July and imports plunged by 20.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports fell by 4.0 percent and 12.0 percent, respectively in July from a year ago.

