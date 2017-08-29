ISA: Finance Ministry Authorizes Loan With BBVA To Finance Investments

The Colombian Ministry of Finance and Public Credit authorized the power company Interconexi?n El?ctrica (ISA) to enter into an internal loan with Banco BBVA Colombia for 200 billion pesos (US$ 68.04 million). The amount will partially finance ISA’s investment plans for 2017.
The contract has a 10-year term from the date of each disbursement, including a two years grace period.
After that, it will be paid in 16 equal and consecutive half-yearly installments. The interest rate will be adjusted by the country’s consumer price index.
