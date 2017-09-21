Japan All Industry Activity Declines As Expected In July

Japan’s all industry activity decreased slightly in July, after rebounding in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.

The all industry activity index dropped 0.1 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in June. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

Industrial output contracted 0.8 percent monthly in July, while construction activity showed no variations. Tertiary activity registered an increase of 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth moderated to 2.0 percent in July from 2.2 percent in the prior month.

