Japan All Industry Activity Recovers In June

Japan’s all industry activity recovered in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Monday.

The all industry activity index rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in May. The monthly growth came in line with expectations.

A 1.7 percent contraction in construction activity was offset by the 2.2 percent increase in industrial production. At the same time, tertiary industry activity remained flat after falling 0.1 percent in May.

On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth eased to 2.2 percent in June from 3.2 percent in May.

In the second quarter, all industry activity grew 1.6 percent sequentially in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the first quarter.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com