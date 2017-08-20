Japan All Industry Index Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday see June results for its all industry activity index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to add 0.4 percent on month after slipping 09 percent in May.

Japan also will see July results for nationwide and Tokyo area department store sales; in June, they were up 1.4 percent on year and 1.1 percent, respectively.

New Zealand will release July numbers for credit card spending; in June, spending was up 0.2 percent on month and 8.3 percent on year.

