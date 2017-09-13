Japan Business Sentiment Strengthens In Q3

Japan’s business survey index of large manufacturers improved notably in the three months ended September, the quarterly survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.

The Business Survey Index, or BSI, rose to 5.1 in the three-month period to September from -2.0 in the previous three months.

Similarly, the sentiment is expected to improve to 7.5 in the October to December period, while predicts a 5.6 score for the first quarter of 2018.

The survey was conducted among 13,160 business enterprises on August 15.

