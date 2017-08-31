Japan Capex Gains 1.5% In Q2

Capital spending in Japan advanced just 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

That missed forecasts for a gain of 7.9 percent following the 4.5 percent increase in the first quarter.

Excluding software, capex was up 0.6 percent – again missing estimates for 8.2 percent and down from 5.2 percent in the three months prior.

Company profits surged 22.6 percent in the quarter, down from 26.6 in Q1, while company sales jumped to 6.7 percent from 5.6 percent in the previous three months.

