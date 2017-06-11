Japan Core Machine Orders Sink 3.1% In April

Core machine orders in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

That missed expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in March.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders gained 2.7 percent – again missing expectations for 7.3 percent after dipping 0.7 percent in the previous month.

The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, climbed 2.7 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.

