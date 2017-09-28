Japan Household Spending Advanced 0.6% In August

The average of household spending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – coming in at 280,320 yen.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in July.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 485,099 yen, up 0.2 percent on year.

The average of consumption expenditures per household was 301,574 yen, down an annual 0.8 percent.

