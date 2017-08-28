Japan Household Spending Sinks 0.2% In July

The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.2 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday – coming in at 279,197 yen.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 2.3 percent jump in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 598,042 yen, up 3.5 percent on year.

The average of consumption expenditures per household was 308,818 yen, up an annual 1.5 percent.

