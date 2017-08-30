Japan Industrial Output Falls 0.8% In July

Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.
That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 2.2 percent spike in June.
On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 4.7 percent – again missing forecasts for 5.2 percent and down from 5.5 percent in the previous month.
Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production saying was that it shows signs of picking up.
