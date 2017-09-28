Japan Industrial Output Jumps 2.1% In August

Industrial production in Japan climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 1.8 percent following the 0.8 percent decline in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 5.4 percent – again topping forecasts for 5.2 percent and up from 4.7 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production saying was that it shows signs of picking up.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com