Japan Inflation Climbs 0.7% In August

Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That exceeded forecasts for 0.6 percent and was up from 0.4 percent in July.

Core CPI, which excludes food prices, also advanced 0.7 percent – in line with forecasts and up from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent and core CPI added 0.1 percent.

Overall inflation for the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, gained 0.5 percent on year in September. That was unchanged, although it missed forecasts for 0.6 percent.

Core CPI for Tokyo also was up 0.5 percent on year – matching forecasts and up from 0.4 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation fell 0.1 percent and core CPI was flat.

