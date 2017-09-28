Japan Jobless Rate Unchanged At 2.8% In August

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.52 – unchanged but shy of expectations for 1.53.

The number of employed persons in August was 65.73 million, an increase of 840,000 0r 1.3 percent on year.

The number of unemployed persons in August was 1.89 million, a decrease of 230,000 or 10.8 percent on year.

The participation rate was 60.9 percent.

