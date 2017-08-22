Japan July Supermarket Sales Remain Flat

Japan’s supermarket sales remained flat in July, the Japan Chain Stores Association reported Tuesday.
Supermarket sales showed nil growth in July. Before store adjustment, supermarket sales slid 0.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, supermarket sales advanced 6.2 percent in July.
