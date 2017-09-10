Japan M2 Money Stock Climbs 4.0% In August

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Monday – coming in at 978.0 trillion yen.

That was unchanged from the July reading, although it was shy of estimates for a gain of 4.1 percent.

The M3 money stock gained 3.4 percent on year to 1,305.0 trillion yen – unchanged and in line with forecasts.

The L money stock jumped an annual 3.7 percent to 1,710.0 trillion yen, following the 3.5 percent gain in the previous month.

