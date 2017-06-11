Japan Machine Orders On Tap For Monday

Japan will on Monday release April figures for key machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Machine orders are expected to add 0.5 percent on month and 7.3 percent on year after rising 1.4 percent on month and falling 0.7 percent on year in March.

Japan also will see May numbers for producer prices and machine tool orders. Producer prices are expected to add 0.1 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year in April. Tool orders surged 34.7 percent in April.

New Zealand will see May data for credit card spending; in April, overall spending was up 0.5 percent and retail spending advanced 1.1 percent.

Finally, the markets in Australia and Malaysia are closed on Monday for the Queen’s Birthday and Nuzul Al’Quran, respectively. Both will re-open on Tuesday.

