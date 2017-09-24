Japan Manufacturing PMI Rises 52.6 In September – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a four-month high manufacturing PMI score of 52.6.

That’s up from 52.2 in August, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output, new orders, new export orders and input prices all accelerated, while employment and output prices continued to expand but at a slower pace.

Future expectations were positive with a stronger sense of optimism.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com