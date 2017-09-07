Japan Overall Bank Lending Slows To 3.2% In August

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Friday – coming in at 515.802 trillion yen.

That was shy of expectations for 3.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the July reading.

Excluding trusts, bank lending was also down 3.2 percent to 448.603 trillion yen. That missed forecasts for 3.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

Lending from trusts was up an annual 2.8 percent to 67.199 trillion yen – up from 2.8 percent a month earlier.

