Japan Producer Prices Gain 0.6% In July

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

That was beneath expectations for 0.8 percent and down from the downwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in June (originally 0.8 percent).

Individually, prices were up for leasing rental and employment, while they were down for advertising.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.3 percent after falling 0.2 percent a month earlier.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com