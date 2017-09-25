Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.8% In August

Producer Prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday – topping forecasts for 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the July reading.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent after rising 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices were higher for advertising, hotels and leasing.

Prices were lower for information and communications, and software development.

