Japan Producer Prices Unchanged In August

Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in August, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in July.

On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 2.9 percent – again missing forecasts for 3.0 percent after rising 2.6 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were down 0.5 percent on month and up 8.6 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 1.3 percent on month and spiked 12.5 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com