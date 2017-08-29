Japan Retail Sales Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release July figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Retail sales are expected to add 0.3 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year in June. Sales from large retailers are called lower by 0.2 percent on year following the 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.

Australia will see July numbers for building approvals and Q2 data for construction work. Approvals are expected to sink 5.0 percent on month and 16.6 percent on year after advancing 10.9 percent on month and falling 2.3 percent on year in June. Construction work is tipped to add 1.0 percent after slipping 0.7 percent in Q1.

New Zealand will provide July data for building permits; it June, permits were down 1.0 percent on month.

Malaysia will see July figures for producer prices; in June, prices fell 1.1 percent on month but climbed 6.4 percent on year.

