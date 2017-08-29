Japan Retail Sales Surge 1.1% In July

Retail sales in Japan jumped a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent gain in June.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 1.9 percent – again topping expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 2.2 percent jump in the previous month.

Sales from large retailers eased 0.2 percent on year – in line with forecasts following the 0.2 percent increase a month earlier.

