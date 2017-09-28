Japan Retail Sales Tumble 1.7% In August

Retail sales in Japan dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.76 percent on month in August, the ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 1.1 percent gain in July.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.7 percent – again shy of expectations for 2.4 percent and down from 1.8 percent in the previous month.

Sales from large retailers were up 0.6 percent on year, beating forecasts for 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction a month earlier.

