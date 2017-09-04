Japan Services Slows In August – Nikkei

The services sector in Japan continued to expand in August, although at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Tuesday with a Services PMI score of 51.6.

That’s down from 52.0 in July, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, activity and new order growth both eased, while rising backlogs or work led to employment gains – but business confidence continued to slide.

The survey also showed that the composite index came in with a score of 51.9 – up marginally from 51.8 in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com