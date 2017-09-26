Japan Small Business Confidence Index Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday see September results for its small business confidence index, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic news. The index is expected to see a score of 49.4, up from 49.0 in August.

Japan also will see final August figures for machine tool orders; the previous figure suggested an increase of 36.3 percent on year.

China will release August numbers for industrial profits; in July, profits were up 16.5 percent on year.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

