Japan Trade Data On Tap For Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 11.6 percent on year after gaining 16.3 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 13.7 percent, up from 13.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 97.0 billion yen, down from 418.8 billion yen a month earlier.

New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$900 million following the NZ$244 million surplus in the previous three months. The deficit-GDP ratio is called steady at -3.1 percent.

Australia will see August results for skilled vacancies and the Westpac leading index. In July, vacancies were up 0.8 percent on month, while the Westpac index added 0.12 percent on month.

Malaysia will release August numbers for consumer prices; in July, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com