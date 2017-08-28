Japan Unemployment Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday see July figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.8 percent, while the job-to-applicant ratio is expected to rise to 1.52 from 1.51 in June.

Hong Kong will release July numbers for retail sales; in June, retail sales added 0.4 percent on year.

Singapore will see July data for producer prices; in June, producer prices were down 1.2 percent on month and up 2.6 percent on year.

