Japan's Leading Index Falls More Than Forecast

Japan’s leading index declined more than expected in July, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell more-than-expected to 105.0 in July from 105.7 in June. The reading was forecast to fall to 105.1.

Likewise, the coincident index slid to 115.6 from 116.8 a month ago. The indicator reflects the current economic activity. The expected reading was 115.8.

The lagging index came in at 115.8, down from 116.6 in the previous month.

