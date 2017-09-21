Latvia PPI Inflation Eases In August

Latvia’s producer price inflation moderated in August, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.

Industrial producer prices climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 3.6 percent increase in July. The measure has been rising since February.

Both domestic and foreign market prices grew the same 3.3 percent annually in August.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent from July, when it rose by 0.4 percent.

