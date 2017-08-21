Latvia’s producer prices increased for the sixth straight month in July, and at a faster pace than in the previous five months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.
Industrial producer prices climbed 3.6 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 3.1 percent rise in June.
Domestic market producer prices grew 3.9 percent annually in July and prices on the foreign market went up by 3.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent from June, when it increased up by 0.5 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Latvia PPI Rises At Faster Rate In July - August 21, 2017
- *Pound Ticks Up To 0.9111 Against Euro - August 21, 2017
- *Pound Edges Up To 140.68 Against Yen - August 21, 2017